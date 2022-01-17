Arsenal legend Thierry Henry targeted for surprise Premier League job

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is reportedly being targeted for a potential coaching role at Everton.

The Frenchman, who is widely regarded as both the greatest ever to play for the Gunners, and the best player of the Premier League era, is currently Roberto Martinez’s assistant manager with the Belgian national team.

According to The Athletic, Everton have held talks about re-hiring their former manager Martinez, with the Spanish tactician their first choice to replace Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

If Martinez takes over at Everton, he would want Henry to come with him to continue working as his assistant, according to the report.

This is not the first time Henry has been linked with coaching jobs in England, with the 44-year-old linked with taking over at his former club Arsenal in the past.

Gooners will no doubt still be keen to see Henry make it as a manager one day, so he can return to north London, and this role at Everton could be a good next step for him.

