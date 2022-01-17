Despite Arsenal sitting proudly in fourth place in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta isn’t resting on his laurels.

The Gunners, aside from the odd poor performance of late – eg Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Third Round – have been going from strength to strength this season.

An awful start to the 2021/22 campaign has been quickly forgotten, and with a couple of studious additions, there’s no reason why the North Londoners can’t cement their European place.

Particularly with West Ham losing at the weekend, and Manchester United only managing a draw at Villa Park after leading 2-0.

It isn’t just players in that will help Arsenal’s charge, however.

There are plenty of candidates to depart the Emirates Stadium this January, and an associate saving on salaries might just be the kick to allow the club to bring in one or two big names.

According to Sky Sports, Pablo Mari is close to a loan move to Udinese after not having played for the club since August.

Following him out of the exit door could be Saed Kolasinac, as Sky Sports also report that Marseille are in discussions with the player’s representatives, albeit no agreement has been reached at this point.

If Arteta can get those two deals over the line, it would be a real boost for the club, and with two weeks still to go in the window, there’s every chance that it could happen.