After a slender defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday, most people will admit that the title is virtually done and dusted now.

Unless Pep Guardiola’s side suffer a calamitous collapse, or Chelsea and Liverpool can put them under real pressure by going on epic winning runs themselves, then the destination of this season’s English top-flight championship is already in the bag.

Thomas Tuchel admitted as much in his press conference, incredibly admitting that whilst Chelsea will never give up, they’re banking on a team who have won the last 12 games consecutively dropping points in multiple games between now and the end of the season.

When asked if striker, Romelu Lukaku, should be doing more, Tuchel was initially coy, preferring to place the responsibility on everyone to help Chelsea in an attacking sense, before circling back to discuss the Belgian.

It was clear from the German’s demeanour that he expects Lukaku to up his output, but equally wants to find solutions that gives his centre-forward the best conditions within which to play at or near his maximum.

There were times against Man City when Lukaku had made the run in-behind the defence and not received the ball, which surely had an effect later in the game when he appeared to stop making the same runs, one must assume as he felt there was little chance of getting passed to by a team-mate.