Fabrizio Romano has suggested it’s going to be a “real problem” for Arsenal to clinch the ambitious transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international is on fire in Serie A at the moment, and it could be that plenty of Europe’s top clubs will be trying to move for him in the months ahead.

It looks like it’s going to be a struggle for Arsenal to get a deal done, with Romano making it clear that they’ll need to work hard to convince Vlahovic to choose the Emirates Stadium.

And when asked where he’d like to see Vlahovic go, Romano will have angered Gooners even more by naming Tottenham as the ideal destination for him…

Romano feels Spurs represents a good stepping stone for Vlahovic right now, and that he’d like to see the 21-year-old playing up front alongside Harry Kane.

Arsenal surely need to do whatever it takes to stop that from happening, with Mikel Arteta in dire need of a top striker to replace the struggling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

