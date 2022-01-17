Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has sent a clear message to Youri Tielemans following recent transfer rumours claiming Arsenal have held talks with the player’s agent.

The Belgium international has been a top performer for Leicester since he joined the club, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn an even bigger move before too long.

A recent report from Goal claimed that Arsenal were chasing a possible deal for Tielemans, with the Gunners said to have already spoken with the 24-year-old’s agent at their London Colney training complex.

Far from being annoyed about the speculation, it seems that Foxes manager Rodgers is prepared to think about letting Tielemans go, as he admitted the club are always preparing for that eventuality.

The Northern Irish tactician also sent Tielemans the clear message that a player’s career is short, so it seems he’d support the former Monaco man if he did want to leave the King Power Stadium for a bigger challenge.

“You always have to [plan for life without players], that is key. You always have to be looking ahead, that’s important,” Rodgers is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option. I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it’s a very short career.

“Once the player is committed, focused and professional it’s never a worry for me. With Youri you can see his joy of being here, he loves being here and you have to respect these guys’ careers are short.

“If we are going to lose one we have to be ready for the next one to come in.”

Arsenal fans will surely be feeling a bit more optimistic after this, as it sounds like Leicester won’t stand in Tielemans’ way if he does want a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The north London giants would benefit hugely from signing a talent like this, so will just have to hope other top teams don’t come along and hijack the deal.