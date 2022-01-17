Manchester United transfer target left out of latest matchday squad

Manchester United may have been handed a transfer boost with the news that Denis Zakaria was left out of Borussia Monchengladbach’s latest matchday squad.

Officially, the Switzerland international missed out due to an injury, according to the Daily Mirror, but they note that Gladbach may also be keen to avoid taking any unnecessary risks with him if he’s likely to be on the move in the near future.

Zakaria could be a superb signing for Man Utd, who would surely benefit from replacing the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, and his contract situation with his current club means he looks like being a realistic target.

The Mirror also quote Gladbach chief Max Eberl as basically admitting Zakaria is free to leave this January, though he also says he doesn’t currently have any offers for the 25-year-old on his desk.

“There’s nothing on my desk,” the Gladbach sporting director told Kicker.

“It’s not surprising that there is speculation about both of them and especially Denis, but it’s no longer our topic.

“They both still have a half year of contract. But we have also said again and again that if something comes up that we have to deal with for financial reasons.

“I cannot rule out that both will leave the club in winter – or one. There will be changes in the summer. We’ve worked with one squad for almost three years now.”

One imagines United could face competition for Zakaria from the likes of Arsenal, who have been linked with him by 90min, as there’ll surely be a host of top clubs queuing up for such a fine player as he nears the end of his contract.