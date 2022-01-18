Arsenal should still feel optimistic over forward transfer despite Barcelona interest

Arsenal are reportedly facing competition from Barcelona in the pursuit of the potential transfer of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

The highly-rated young Sweden international has been hugely impressive in La Liga, and it seems only a matter of time before a bigger club snaps him up.

Arsenal have been linked with Isak by Eurosport in recent times, and there’s no doubt that the 22-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for the out-of-form and out-of-favour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Now, however, the Gunners could be up against Barcelona in the race to sign Isak, with Sport claiming he’s one of their backup options in mind in case they can’t sign top target Erling Haaland.

Arsenal shouldn’t necessarily be too worried, however, as Haaland seems to be Barca’s priority, meaning Isak could still be a realistic option for the club.

Not only that, but Isak might actually do well to consider a move to the Emirates Stadium as a better option then a move to the Nou Camp right now.

Barcelona look to be in decline right now after a difficult few years, whereas Arsenal may finally be on their way back up under Mikel Arteta.

That could mean Isak gets the chance to move to the Premier League, to live in London, and perhaps challenge for honours and play in the Champions League if he picks Arsenal instead.

Barcelona may be the historically bigger name, but Arsenal should still have some confidence of luring Isak to north London.

The young striker also hinted he’d be interested in a move to England in the future when he spoke to the Independent earlier this season.

“I’m in a good place at the moment, I’m very happy, but one day it would be nice to play in England as well,” he said.

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative. Every player wants to be the best version of themselves and reach the highest possible level.

“I have expectations for myself that I’m trying to fulfil, so we’ll see where the journey takes me in future.”