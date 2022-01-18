Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Newcastle and Everton are also interested in signing the Netherlands international, according to Todo Fichajes, who add that the player now seems convinced he wants to quit PSG despite only joining a few months ago.

Wijnaldum looked like a quality signing on a free when he made the summer move from Liverpool, but he’s struggled to establish himself at the Parc des Princes and could now be heading back to the Premier League.

Todo Fichajes suggest Arsenal could be his most likely destination, and that makes sense given Mikel Arteta’s need for a new signing in the middle of the park.

The Gunners have also been pursuing a loan move for Arthur Melo this month, but Tuttomercatoweb report that a deal to sign the Juventus midfielder has stalled.

Wijnaldum could be a fine alternative for Arsenal to consider, and some fans may even feel he’d be the better option anyway, as he’s proven in the Premier League.

Liverpool fans will surely be disappointed to see how things have panned out for their former player, as he could surely have remained a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s side if he’d stayed at Anfield this season.