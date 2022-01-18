Photo: More photos of Arsenal’s shirt collaboration with Transport for London released

It’s not quite in the league of the Michael Jordan collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, but there’s some sense to Arsenal’s latest tie up.

A pre-match jersey in the style of London Underground’s seat patterns would normally be a cause for concern, but bizarrely, the pattern and colour ways just seem to work.

The Footy Headlines website, who appear to be hugely reliable when it comes to online leaks of new apparel, now have a number of new images of the shirt, and a picture of the seats which inspired it.

Expected to be available in both long and short sleeve, there’s a very good likelihood that it will be a big seller.

The Arsenal tube station logo can also be seen on part of the shirt, and the interesting story behind Arsenal station is that it is believed to be the only London Underground station that was named after a football club.

It was originally called Gillespie Road, and was renamed in 1932 as Arsenal played at Highbury Stadium which was just around the corner.

