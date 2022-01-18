There’s lots that Mikel Arteta needs to consider between now and the end of the transfer window if he wants to ensure that Arsenal stay locked in fourth place in the Premier League.

His decisions over the next couple of weeks potentially could see the Gunners finish even higher, and as long as injuries don’t cripple his side, the Spaniard has shown that he has found the right formula to be competitive again against even the best sides in the division.

Only a late, late winner and some bizarre refereeing decisions saw Arsenal succumb to leaders Manchester City for instance.

A 0-0 draw in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool, despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men, was another feather in Arteta’s cap.

After a period where all that supporters of the club appeared to want was the manager’s scalp, he’s ridden out the storm and now has the team playing in his own image.

Attacking transitions are swift and smooth, passing is accurate and solid rather than sloppy, and play is energetic rather than laboured.

In order to continue along the same path, it’s vital that transfers in and out of the club are concluded quickly and successfully.

Sky Sports report that the Spaniard has already starting with the rebuilding programme after Saed Kolasinac was sold to Marseille.

The associated saving on wages could help Arteta bring someone else into the squad in his stead, putting pressure on the likes of Ben White and giving the squad the strength in depth it needs.