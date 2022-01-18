Hector Bellerin comments on how new Arsenal signing Takehiro Tomiyasu has performed in his place

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has praised the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu since he joined the Gunners in the summer.

Bellerin is currently out on loan at Real Betis for the season after some slightly underwhelming form in the last couple of years, but it seems he still has a soft spot for Arsenal.

The Spain international insists he has no hard feelings towards the club, or the manager Mikel Arteta for sending him out on loan this term.

Speaking to Arsenal legend Ian Wright on his Wrighty’s House Podcast, Bellerin also made it clear he was pleased to see how well Tomiyasu had done since replacing him in the right-back position.

The Japan international has made a fine start to life in north London, and it’s certainly a compliment that a fine player like Bellerin seems to rate him highly.

“Arsenal are doing amazing and that makes me so happy. The player they got in my position is doing great,” Bellerin said.

“There’s literally no hard feelings for me. It’s beautiful to see because I watch every single game and I want the guys to do well.

“It’s just how football goes. You need to see what’s best for you and the club. I always say to the club, if I leave this place, I don’t want to leave you guys without, for example, anyone in my position, or in a position when you guys are not in the best terms.

“I want the best for all of us because I’ve been here for 10 years and I love this place. It’s worked out for everyone and that’s what shows me it was the right thing to do. It makes me really happy to see the guys doing well.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt appreciate these comments from Bellerin, who will surely always remain a real fan favourite at the club.