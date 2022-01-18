Arsenal could stand to benefit if Man United miss out on top transfer target

Arsenal’s transfer pursuit of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo could reportedly be about to take an interesting turn.

The 25-year-old Brazil international continues to be linked with a possible move to the Gunners, with Fabrizio Romano providing an update on the situation, which highlights how tricky the deal could be to get done.

Arthur could be allowed to leave Juve if they get a replacement in, and this is where Manchester United could suffer a blow to their transfer plans.

See below as Romano mentions that Juventus are alongside Man Utd as one of the clubs showing an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria…

If Juventus can end up beating United to Zakaria, that could be an ideal outcome for Arsenal, as it would then help them strengthen their midfield while one of their top four rivals miss out on one of their preferred targets to strengthen theirs.

Another report today claimed that Zakaria was one of the Red Devils’ priorities, with football.london suggesting it could mean that Chelsea are in a stronger position than MUFC to sign Monaco starlet Aurelian Tchouameni.

