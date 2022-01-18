Barcelona add Man United defender to transfer wishlist

Barcelona is looking for a new defender to provide competition for regular left-back Jordi Alba.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Gerard Romero (as relayed by Mundo Deportivo), who claims the La Liga giants have drawn up a five-man defensive shortlist, which includes Manchester United’s Alex Telles.

Alongside Telles on Xavi’s wishlist is understood to also be Juventus’ Alex Sandro, Ajax’s Tagliafico, Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza and Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

Telles, 29, joined the Red Devils 18-months ago following a £13.5m switch from Portuguese side Porto.

Since Telles’ arrival at Old Trafford, the attacking full-back has gone on to feature in 34 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to six goals, along the way.

Despite being signed by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Telles saw his playing time heavily restricted while the Norweigan boss opted to persist with Luke Shaw.

However, now under the guidance of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the 29-year-old’s first-team opportunities have seen a major boost.

In fact, Telles’ chances improved the moment past comments, made by Rangnick, on Shaw resurfaced.

While assessing the Englishman’s ability last year, prior to taking the Old Trafford hot seat, Rangnick (as quoted by The Sun), said: “I think on the market there are a few young central defenders.

“[United] could do with a left-back.

“I know they have Luke Shaw but I’m not so sure if he’s still on the same kind of level you need for a club like Manchester United.”

Whether or not the interim manager’s clear admiration for Telles is enough to ensure the Brazil international stays a United player, remains to be seen.

However, one thing is for sure, after already starting six Premier League matches this season, just two less than he made throughout the whole of last season, if there is an influential figure who can offer the South American assurances over his Old Trafford future, it is Rangnick – and that could certainly put an end to Barcelona’s pursuit.