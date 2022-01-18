It’s been an interesting transfer window so far for Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona.

The Catalans need to claw themselves back into Champions League contention, and the deals that are done in this window will either help or hinder their progress.

Securing Ferran Torres from Manchester City was a coup, though it may take some time for the youngster to truly bed down with his new team-mates.

Players such as Gavi and Nico have been a revelation and, potentially, will save the club thousands in transfer fees. Albeit their own salaries may be due a swift upgrade.

It isn’t just incoming transfers that will help shape the rest of Barcelona’s season either.

MORE: Liverpool’s transfer priority

Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta have been keen to rid themselves of one particular French World Cup winner who, to this point, had refused to leave.

Samuel Umtiti has recently signed a new contract with the club, a deal which allowed Laporta some headroom in the transfer market.

It’s unknown whether that was the pre-cursor to a loan deal before the end of the current window or a sale.

Seemingly, the club have been trying to rid themselves of the French centre-back for a while now because of his persistent injuries and loss of form.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea caught napping as Adam Webster capitalises on non-existent marking to equalise for Brighton Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick instructs club to replace three key players in massive overhaul Ex-Liverpool star focuses on offer to reunite with Steven Gerrard in potential coup for Aston Villa

Just when it appeared that a window of opportunity had opened for them, it quickly slammed shut again.

According to the official FC Barcelona website, Umtiti has broken the fifth metatarsal of his right foot and will now be out of action for approximately three months.