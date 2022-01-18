Manchester United reportedly look ready to go all out for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid and rumoured Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

The Red Devils have long been linked as one of Bellingham’s main admirers, with Sir Alex Ferguson even speaking to him and his family at the club’s Carrington training ground before he ultimately ended up moving to Dortmund instead.

Man Utd now look to be making Bellingham one of their top priority targets for the summer, and the Mirror report that a number of the club’s current players could be offered to Dortmund in a bid to strike a swap deal.

MORE: Manchester United set sights on £140million midfield duo as Bellingham alternatives

The report names Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as realistic candidates to try to tempt BVB into doing business, but it remains to be seen which one of those will be chosen, and who’d be the most successful choice.

Van de Beek perhaps makes the most sense as a like-for-like replacement for Bellingham in Dortmund’s midfield, but Martial, Bailly and Wan-Bissaka also have the potential to strengthen the Bundesliga outfit.

Liverpool fans will have to hope this doesn’t spoil their plans to sign the highly-rated England international, though one imagines they could come up with some swap deals of their own.