As Chelsea take to the field against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night, manager Thomas Tuchel will understand that even more dropped points will render the Blues virtually out of the Premier League title race.

Mathematically it will be a good while yet before any clubs can no longer catch Manchester City at the top, and all the while there’s a chance, it’s expected that the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool will continue to try and hunt Pep Guardiola’s side down.

Their assignment against Graham Potter’s side is likely to be anything but easy, however.

Potter is building a reputation as being one of the brightest coaches in the English top-flight, and surely a job at a supposedly bigger club, with respect to the Seagulls, awaits.

He will ensure that Brighton turn up against their more illustrious visitors to the AMEX Stadium, and if the Blues are to head back to West London with all three points, they’ll be made to work extra hard for them.

Tuchel has decided to bring Mason Mount back into the starting line up for Chelsea, perhaps hoping that the England international will give the team the creativity it was lacking against City last time out.

Mateo Kovacic has only made the bench on this occasion, and he’s joined there by Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic amongst others.

It’s a bold call by Tuchel, but risk often brings reward and, very simply, Chelsea cannot countenance going 16 points behind the leaders.