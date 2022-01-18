The remarkable list of Man United flops who earn more than Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly looking in a good position to tie star player Bruno Fernandes down to a new contract.

The Portugal international has been a hugely important player since he joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, but he’s on surprisingly low wages at Old Trafford.

This needn’t be a worry for Man Utd fans, however, as the Daily Mail suggest it’s only a matter of time before a new and improved deal is sorted out.

This follows a slightly more pessimistic piece from The Athletic that claimed Fernandes had shelved negotiations, and their report also listed some astonishing names currently earning more than Fernandes.

Remarkably, flops like Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are up there, while few will be surprised to also see inconsistent performers like Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford among the club’s highest earners.

This seems very harsh on Fernandes, who has arguably been the team’s star player since he joined.

Jadon Sancho is another player earning more than Fernandes, and he’s made a far slower start to life in Manchester since his big move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Overall, the 27-year-old is surely heading for a big pay rise, or he’d be justified in looking to see if he’d get a better offer somewhere else.