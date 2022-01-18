Chelsea are being tipped as the favourites to seal the transfer of Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni due to Manchester United turning their attention towards other targets.

According to football.london, the Blues could now be ahead of the Red Devils in the race for the £50million-rated Tchouameni, with Amadou Haidara and Denis Zakaria seemingly becoming the priority midfield targets for Man Utd.

The report also has interesting quotes from French football expert Jonathan Johnson, who describes Tchouameni as a “force of nature” who could have even more to his game than current Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

When asked if Tchouameni could end up being the long-term replacement for Kante at Stamford Bridge, Johnson instead tells football.london that there could be another surprise comparison to be made.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, who also starred for Monaco, but ended up flopping at Chelsea, may be the more suitable comparison, according to Johnson, though we’re not too sure how that will go down with CFC supporters.

“I would argue that Tchouameni has the potential to do more than just replace Kante. The Monaco man has the makings of a rare complete midfielder whereas Kante has not built his reputation upon attacking prowess. Tchouameni could ultimately be the player Chelsea fans hoped Bakayoko would develop into,” Johnson told football.london.

“Tchouameni at the top of his game is a force of nature and has the potential to be the player that Tuchel builds his new-look midfield around.

“My impression is that Kante is closer to the end of his Chelsea story than the start, so it would make sense that Tuchel looks to blend Tchouameni more with Jorginho and Kovacic than his fellow Frenchman.”