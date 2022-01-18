Another game, another set of dropped points for Chelsea.

On this occasion, the West Londoners surrendered a one-goal lead to Graham Potter’s dogged Brighton side, and the hosts were full value for their point.

Thomas Tuchel noted that his side were mentally and physically tired and that anyone could see that in their performance.

Whilst the German might be applauded for making no excuses, speaking about tiredness is an excuse in itself.

How is a team that were supposedly the outfit to beat this season, before the campaign got underway, now so tired – in January – that they can’t seem to get over the line in any games?

Is Tuchel really saying that the Blues have run out of steam already? When the likes of Manchester City are steamrollering teams week in and week out.

The dropped points at the AMEX Stadium now makes any title tilt almost impossible, and that’s a disgrace when there’s two weeks left in January still to play.