Barcelona have reportedly told Ousmane Dembele that he has 48 hours to make a decision on his future amid transfer rumours linking him with a host of top clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

The France international has been offered a new big-money contract by Barcelona, but they’re eager to have this resolved quickly and have now set a deadline for him to make up his mind.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it seems that if Dembele doesn’t commit his future in the next 48 hours, he’ll be sold, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal among the clubs waiting to snap him up.

Most recent reports claimed Man Utd and Chelsea were among his main suitors, but there was also talk of approaches made by Liverpool and Arsenal last week.

It looks like these clubs could soon be cleared to swoop for Dembele, though he is also expected to have the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain on alert as well.

Dembele looked a real wonderkid during his Borussia Dortmund days, and it seems plenty of top teams are ready to take a gamble on him even if he never quite hit that kind of form in a Barca shirt.

There’s a talented player in there somewhere, and it could be that he’d revive his career with a move to the Premier League.