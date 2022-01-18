Tottenham rival Arsenal & Leeds United for versatile youngster

Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Nottingham Forest youngster Djed Spence.

The 21-year-old shone for Forest in their recent 1-0 FA Cup third round victory over Arsenal, and he’s now attracting plenty of interest from bigger clubs.

Spurs are the latest name to be working on signing Spence, following reports yesterday that Arsenal and Leeds United were also chasing the full-back, who can play on the right or the left-hand side to good effect.

See below for the latest on Spence’s situation, with Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas naming Tottenham as being in for the Championship defender…

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, with Arsenal surely the biggest name of the teams involved.

Spurs and Leeds, however, are also tempting top flight sides for Spence to consider, especially as they might be better-placed to give him first-team football in the near future.