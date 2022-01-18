Why Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal transfer may now be in doubt

The Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal transfer deal has dominated headlines this January, with the Gunners looking like realistic contenders to sign the Fiorentina striker at points.

However, it now looks like the Serbia international’s potential move to the Emirates Stadium is in doubt due to the hefty financial demands of his agent.

Various sources suggest that Vlahovic could have been ready to join Arsenal, and that the north London giants were offering enough to persuade his club to let him go.

However, if Arsenal don’t manage to get the 21-year-old in, it seems it will be because his agent has stepped in to block things, or at least delay them until the summer.

This seems like bad news for AFC, as one imagines there will be a host of other top clubs in for the young forward by then.

Vlahovic has been in superb form in Serie A in recent times, and his performances have also caught the attention of the likes of Manchester City and Juventus.

Arsenal urgently need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Vlahovic seems ideal, though there may be more realistic alternatives out there.