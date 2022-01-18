Despite hardly playing over the last few seasons, Eden Hazard is still full of his own self importance.

According to El Nacional via the Daily Mail, the Real Madrid star was subject to a bid from Newcastle United which was accepted by Los Blancos.

That is the clearest indication yet that the Belgian has no future at the club.

Despite that, the outlet also note that the player has turned down Eddie Howe’s overtures because he wants to play for a ‘big club,’ like Chelsea.

Frankly, Chelsea and any other supposed elite club wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole.

He’s long since been world-class and his succession of injuries has seen him put on weight and lose the sharpness which was key to his game.

In short, he’s a busted flush, and the Magpies option should’ve been welcomed with open arms.

It would’ve afforded Hazard the chance to be a God on Tyneside, not dissimilar to the impact that David Ginola made if he were able to recapture just some of the form from a few seasons ago.

Furthermore, by being at St. James’ Park at the very beginning of the new era, his presence would help to grow the profile of the club and, assuming success were to follow in the next couple of seasons, make Hazard a household name once more.

Instead, the player is relying on being snapped up by teams near the top of their respective tables in Europe and that’s just not going to happen.