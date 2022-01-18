After the recent sacking of Rafael Benitez, Everton’s board will understand that they have to get things exactly right where his replacement is concerned.

There simply cannot be any room for error at this stage given that the Toffees are perilously close to the Premier League’s relegation zone.

On Tuesday afternoon, the club confirmed via their Twitter account that Duncan Ferguson has taken over as caretaker manager and, as before when given the position, he’ll be expected to steady the ship and bring back the feel good factor.

The Scot is the polar opposite to Benitez in terms of his man-management skills.

Whereas the Spaniard is famously completely distant from his players and apparently rarely praises them, Ferguson is tactile and upbeat.

If nothing else, the mood around Goodison Park and in the dressing room should lift immediately, and that in itself has to be seen as a positive.

Whether Ferguson is able, alongside Leighton Baines, to do enough to convince the hierarchy that he’s the man for the permanent job is another matter entirely.

Particularly as it’s believed that the likes of Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Roberto Martinez will also be interviewed.

Results will largely dictate what happens next.

If ‘Big Dunc’ gets the wins that have deserted the Toffees of late as well as lifting spirits about the place, it would be difficult for Farhad Moshiri to parachute someone else in if Ferguson throws his hat into the ring for the permanent position.

That potential twist could make or break Everton’s season.