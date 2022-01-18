On Tuesday night, not long after Duncan Ferguson had taken charge of an Everton training session in his guise as caretaker manager, news broke via Sky Sports that Jose Mourinho was being considered as a candidate.

The former Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has had an interesting time of it at Roma.

Currently sat ninth in Serie A, the Giallorossi have been brilliant in some matches and abject in others.

The Special One seems to have taken two steps forward and one back throughout his time in the Italian capital, so a move to Goodison Park and the chance to shape the future of one of the Premier League’s fallen giants might appeal.

However, within an hour of breaking the news, Sky Sports themselves had to backtrack after receiving a definitive response as to what Mourinho’s intentions were.

Suffice to say that a move to the blue half of Merseyside isn’t of interest to him at this point.

Maybe it’s a question of unfinished business in Rome, or that Everton are up the creek without a paddle and no direction to speak of from a board perspective.

The lack of identity at the Toffees is sure to prove a real problem for the club moving forward.

If there’s no coherent playing policy, how does owner, Farhad Moshiri, know which candidate from Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Roberto Martinez and Ferguson, not to mention any others, is the right one?