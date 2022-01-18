If Everton fans thought that things were going to get better now that Rafael Benitez has been given his marching orders, they need to wake up and smell the coffee.

The Spaniard’s sacking was unfortunate, particularly given how well he’d started in the job, but results were, ultimately, what saw him fall on his sword.

The hunt now begins for his replacement, but the lack of a proper identity means that candidates are being plucked out of thin air based on whether they’ve had a prior association with the club or are available.

Of course, when you’re languishing down in the bottom half of the Premier League with less than two weeks left of the transfer window and with a vastly underperforming squad, you’re not going to be an attractive proposition to any manager worth their salt.

Sky Sports News have noted that former Derby County manager, Frank Lampard, will be interviewed for the post.

Out of work since he left Chelsea, should Lampard be overlooked again for a managerial role, it would suggest that he’ll struggle to find work in the future.

BREAKING: Frank Lampard is being considered for the vacant Everton job pic.twitter.com/yApGu9hxES — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 18, 2022

His time at the Blues was marked by a swashbuckling attack but a non-existent defence, and a brick wall at the back is precisely what Everton need at this point.

Sky Sports also suggest that current Derby manager, Wayne Rooney, will also be spoken with over the vacancy.

That at least makes a little more sense given the two spells the former England international spent at the club, though the challenge that awaits has come far too early in his managerial career.

It would be a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire if he headed back to Goodison Park.

Duncan Ferguson doesn’t have the requisite experience, and with Roberto Martinez also thought to be interesting the Everton board, one must question what the club believe he can do this time around that he didn’t when in the job beforehand.

Things will surely get worse before they get better.