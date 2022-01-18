So far, so good in the January transfer window for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.
The signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona was a stunning coup for the former Rangers manager, and his faith in his former Liverpool colleague was immediately repaid.
Losing 2-0 to Manchester United at the weekend, the Brazilian set up the first goal in what turned out to be a comeback, before scoring the second himself and earning a point.
After a horrendous few years at Barcelona, the shackles were clearly off for a player who looked like he was enjoying his football for the first time in a long time.
He may not be the only former team-mate of Gerrard’s that wears the claret and blue this season either.
According to a tweet from reliable Catalan football journalist, Gerard Romero, Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez has turned down offers from Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro -as well as one from Saudi Arabia.
? Luis Suarez ha descartado ofertas de Palmeiras, Corinthians y Atlético Mineiro -además de una de Arabia – para centrarse en la propuesta del Aston Villa de su ex compañero Gerrard. En directo en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #jijantesfc
— Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 18, 2022
The reason for so doing is because he wants to study a proposal from Gerrard and Aston Villa.
Though he’s now in the autumn of his career, the Uruguayan absolutely still knows where the goal is and would be a fine addition to the Midlanders attack.
It isn’t clear how many hoops need to be jumped through in order to bring any deal to a successful conclusion, but it provides a salivating prospect for all Villa fans.
With just under a couple of weeks still to go before the transfer window closes, there’s every chance that a deal could be concluded successfully.