So far, so good in the January transfer window for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa.

The signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona was a stunning coup for the former Rangers manager, and his faith in his former Liverpool colleague was immediately repaid.

Losing 2-0 to Manchester United at the weekend, the Brazilian set up the first goal in what turned out to be a comeback, before scoring the second himself and earning a point.

After a horrendous few years at Barcelona, the shackles were clearly off for a player who looked like he was enjoying his football for the first time in a long time.

MORE: Liverpool’s transfer priority

He may not be the only former team-mate of Gerrard’s that wears the claret and blue this season either.

According to a tweet from reliable Catalan football journalist, Gerard Romero, Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez has turned down offers from Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro -as well as one from Saudi Arabia.

? Luis Suarez ha descartado ofertas de Palmeiras, Corinthians y Atlético Mineiro -además de una de Arabia – para centrarse en la propuesta del Aston Villa de su ex compañero Gerrard. En directo en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #jijantesfc — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 18, 2022

The reason for so doing is because he wants to study a proposal from Gerrard and Aston Villa.

Though he’s now in the autumn of his career, the Uruguayan absolutely still knows where the goal is and would be a fine addition to the Midlanders attack.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Hakim Ziyech drills Chelsea into the lead against Brighton whilst Morocco endure nervy Gabon tie Arsenal will look to strengthen before the January window closes as key exit is finally confirmed Photo: More detail emerges of new Manchester United 22/23 shirt

It isn’t clear how many hoops need to be jumped through in order to bring any deal to a successful conclusion, but it provides a salivating prospect for all Villa fans.

With just under a couple of weeks still to go before the transfer window closes, there’s every chance that a deal could be concluded successfully.