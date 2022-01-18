Juventus preparing to make final transfer decision on Man United attacker

Juventus will make a final decision on whether or not to sign attacker Anthony Martial from Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Italy, who claims the French winger has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Serie A giants.

Despite being at Old Trafford since 2015, Martial, 26, looks all but certain to move on in the coming windows.

After failing to be included in United’s matchday squad for the side’s most recent domestic tie against Aston Villa, interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed how Martial’s absence was down to the player.

“Anthony Martial didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick told reporters (as quoted by TalkSPORT). “He would have been in the squad normally but he didn’t want to and that was the reason why he didn’t travel with us.”

Although Martial wasted no time in denying his manager’s claims, the France international appears destined for a winter transfer and one club understood to be monitoring the player’s situation is Juventus.

However, with a loan move potentially on the cards, should the Old Lady, who have been discussing the possibility of signing Martial with his agent, decide to make a formal offer to Man United, they’re likely to be expected to cover the Frenchman’s entire salary.

Even though Martial’s contract at Old Trafford is set to run until the summer of 2024, time looks to be running out for the winger to reignite his stagnating United career.