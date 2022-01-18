With just under two weeks to go until the winter transfer window slams shut, all clubs need to be looking to get most of their business done shortly, for fear of not having enough time to get deals over the line.

Some clubs have more work to do than others, but Liverpool aren’t one of them.

The Reds have been studious in their work over the past few transfer windows and aren’t given to throwing good money after bad.

Only if a player is going to seriously improve what the club have in situ will the wheels be set in motion to try and persuade the target to move and his club to sell.

One player that looks destined to leave his current employers is Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

The player has been consistently good for the Foxes over the past couple of seasons, and it appears his aspirations have now moved beyond a career at the King Power Stadium. Indeed, Anfield beckons.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are preparing to tempt Brendan Rodgers to sell Tielemans for a deal in the region of £40m.

Although the club would not normally countenance selling their best players, the understanding that the player wants to leave means a ‘best price’ sale scenario is the most sensible outcome.

Football365 suggest that Leicester don’t want to sell him to a direct rival, which may let in other suitors, Real Madrid, though it isn’t clear if the player would be willing to move to Spain at this stage.