“Lost their minds if this happens!” – These Liverpool fans fume over reports linking star with Anfield exit

Liverpool is prepared to sell attacker Roberto Firmino next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Nacional, who claims the Reds are prepared to part ways with the Brazilian striker at the end of the season for as little as £17m.

Firmino, 30, joined Liverpool in 2015 following a £36.9m move from Hoffenheim.

Since the South American arrived at Anfield, he has gone on to feature in 310 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 167 goals, along the way.

Speaking last year about the role Firmino played in his side’s 5-0 thrashing over rivals Man United, Klopp, said: “He played again outstandingly well.

“Mo gets a lot of attention and rightly so but Bobby, for people with football knowledge, I’m pretty sure when he ends playing people will write books about how he interpreted the false nine position.

“I won’t say he invented it! But the way he plays it from time to time looks that way.

“Some of the defensive things he did on the pitch are absolutely insane.

“Offensively he is obviously a nice link-up player and he scores from time to time. Bobby knows how much we appreciates what he is doing and that is what matters most.”

However, a lot has changed at Anfield since Klopp’s Reds battered United last October.

Man City continue to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League and look all but certain to lift their eighth league title in May.

Therefore, forced to reassess in order to reignite his side’s dominance, and with goals drying up for Firmino, Klopp, as well as his number nine, could benefit from a change of scenery.

A patchy run of form, made worse by a string of injuries, now sees Firmino under immense pressure to remain as one of his manager’s first-choice front three.

However, the continued form of Portuguese striker Diogo Jota has seen Firmino fall down in the club’s pecking order.

Having started in just Premier League matches so far this season, with Jota being named in 17 starting lineups, it is becoming increasingly more clear which attacker Klopp feels most confident with.

Reacting to these latest reports, large sections of the Reds’ fanbase have been quick to take to social media to give their thoughts and it doesn’t make for pretty reading.

