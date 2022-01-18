Manchester United sent a scout out to cast an eye over Calvin Ramsay tonight, tracking the highly-rated full-back as he helped Aberdeen secure a draw against league leaders Rangers.

Reporter James Nalton took to Twitter to share that Spurs, Leicester, Southampton and Leeds also had scouts in attendance that were keeping an eye on the talented 18-year-old on Tuesday evening.

Our friends over at Stretty News picked up a report on the Red Devils’ interest in Ramsay a couple of weeks ago, and interest in the prospect, who has eight assists to his name already this season, seems to be intensifying as the January transfer window draws on.

Ramsay debuted for Aberdeen in a Challenge Cup tie back in the 2019/20 season, building on that breakthrough last term before establishing himself as an important player this season and someone to watch out for sooner rather than later.

The 18-year-old saw 74 minutes of action this evening, continuing his return from an injury that hindered a stellar start to the season. Ramsay contributed eight assists in 17 appearances before he was sidelined, in form that saw the ace promoted to the Scotland Under-21s squad.

Ramsay features at right-back and has been tipped by ex-Dons boss Derek McInnes to seal a move during the January transfer window, per Football Scotland. With a host of Premier League sides tracking the ace today, it does look like a big move is on the horizon for Ramsay.

The youngster clearly boasts quality in the final third, which will make him an attractive prospect for the sides mentioned, who are all clearly keen on their full-backs to make an impact going forward – perhaps even more so than at the back.