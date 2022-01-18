“I’d go to Old Trafford afraid” – Former PL ace on how far “mid-table” Man United have fallen

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has spoken about the decline of Manchester United in recent times.

The Brazilian remembers how much he used to fear trips to Old Trafford during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, though he admits it’s totally different now as they look more like a mid-table club.

There’s no doubt Man Utd are not the force they used to be, but it’s perhaps a bit harsh to call them a mid-table side when they still have world class players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in their ranks, and finished runners-up in the Premier League just last season.

Still, Gomes was damning as he discussed the Red Devils during an interview speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Arsenal v Man City.

On United’s woes, Gomes said: “I don’t know why, but something’s just not quite right at United at the moment. They’re either brilliant, or they play like a mid-table team – there’s no real consistency there.

“I don’t understand it; I’ve played against Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United many times, and they were so hard to beat. I’d go to Old Trafford afraid of what was going to happen. They used to make it a nightmare for any club to take points away from that stadium.

“In the post-Ferguson world, I’ve been there with Watford and we made them nervous. I never thought that would be the case in my career, especially having experienced the Man United of old.

“It makes no sense to me. The club is so big, they have money to invest in the best players in the world, and they’re not challenging for the title? We’re talking about them maybe getting fourth spot? I can’t understand what’s going on there.

“Tottenham and Arsenal have more chance of finishing in the top four than they do – I never thought I would be saying that about this Arsenal team after the first few games of the season.”

This will hurt MUFC fans, though many will also be unsurprised that this is how they’re viewed now.

United fans just have to hope some of their players see this and it gets a reaction out of them for the rest of the season.