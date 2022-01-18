There are less than two weeks to go before the end of the current transfer window, and those players that aren’t seeing much game time at present, will be looking around to see if there are any other options elsewhere.

Whether their teams can be persuaded to loan or sell them is another matter entirely, and that’s the situation that one Manchester United star currently finds himself in.

Despite Ralf Rangnick having taken over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there are still a few players that are suffering the same fate under the German as they did under the Norwegian.

One of those is centre-back, Eric Bailly.

Given how poorly United have been performing in defence of late, it’s completely understandable why Bailly might be looking to move elsewhere.

Whether it’s Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof or Raphael Varane that are not performing to their potential, it still hasn’t been enough for Bailly to be considered.

AC Milan are still looking for a centre back. No fresh contacts yet for Eric Bailly, Abdou Diallo still in the list – Tanganga among options but AC Milan only interested in potential loan move. ? #ACMilan Tottenham are not open to let Tanganga leave on loan before next week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2022

AC Milan have shown a clear interest in the player and Sky Sports reported a few days ago that he would be open to a switch to the Serie A giants.

However, the report also stated that the Red Devils were loathe to allow the player to move on.

Reliable football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has noted that there have been no fresh contacts for the player – yet – but that the rossoneri do still require someone in that position.

That could mean a potential last-minute move from the Italian side, given that it’s not expected Bailly will get any significant match time at Old Trafford anytime soon.