Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has a number of big-name suitors at the moment and is thought to have long held the dream of joining Real Madrid, but Man Utd are now described as being in the strongest position to win the race for his signature, according to Il Messaggero.

Milinkovic-Savic has had a great career in Serie A and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League at some point in the near future, with the Red Devils in particular need of a signing like this.

Paul Pogba is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, and will be a difficult name to replace next season if he does decide to leave on a free transfer.

Milinkovic-Savic’s impressive stats this season – seven goals and eight assists in 21 league games so far – show that he could be ideal to come in and play the Pogba role in this United side.

The France international never quite settled at United anyway. so there’s every chance that Milinkovic-Savic could even play that role better than he ever did.

MUFC have also been linked with a similar player in the form of Aston Villa’s John McGinn, as per the Telegraph.