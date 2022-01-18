Tennis star Nick Kyrgios did Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark celebration after enjoying a win over Britain’s Liam Broady in today’s Australian Open clash.

Watch below as Kyrgios brings the Ronaldo energy to the tennis, with the whole crowd seemingly going along with it too as they cheered “sssiiuuuu” in response…

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios after winning his game did Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "SIUUU" celebration. ??? pic.twitter.com/jxBaknxgpZ — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) January 18, 2022

Ronaldo may be past his peak and playing for a struggling Manchester United side, but it’s clear that his influence is still huge.

The Portugal international has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season, proving to be one of the few positives in this difficult season at Old Trafford.