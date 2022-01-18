Recent reports have linked Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich with a January transfer away from Elland Road.

Klich, 31, joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites in 2017 following a modest £1.5m move from Dutch side FC Twente.

Since the Poland international’s arrival in Yorkshire, he has gone on to feature in 161 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 43 goals, along the way, including two assists this campaign.

However, despite playing an integral role in his team returning to England’s top-flight and having a deal that is not set to expire until the summer of 2024, a recent report from the Mirror, suggested the 31-year-old could be set for a winter exit.

Reacting to the reports personally, the midfielder has taken to his social media to reassure fans that he has no intention of leaving the club during the season’s midway point.

“I told you already I am not going anywhere in January, stop calling me…” Klich posted on Instagram.