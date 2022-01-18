Only a day ago, the first leaks emerged of what the new Manchester United home shirt for the 2022/23 season might look like.

However, the only images that were seen on social media were of the expected polo-necked collar.

Now, more details have begun to be leaked on the Footy Headlines website, a reliable source for images of this nature.

The new renders come via Twitter user @hendofc, which a Footy Headlines source has apparently corroborated as being 90% accurate.

The shirt is a deep red, and appears to have a pin stripe detail running vertically right the way through the shirt.

Three black Adidas stripes sit along the shoulders, with a white collar and red/black triangle design woven into it.

The Adidas logo and Team Viewer sponsor logo are both in white, and the club badge is in the usual red and yellow.

A small Aeroready logo in grey sits on the bottom right of the shirt as you look at it, and is likely to be new technology that the manufacturer are developing for their football shirts.

It’s an understated offering that immediately gives off a classic vibe, and it’s sure to be popular with the Old Trafford faithful.