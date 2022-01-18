Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has instructed the hierarchy to replace costly star names in Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to 90min.

90min report that Rangnick, who agreed to take a consultancy job with the Red Devils upon the end of his initial interim spell as manager, delivered a presentation to the Manchester outfit’s top brass, with CEO Richard Arnold in attendance.

The German is claimed to have told the hierarchy that big-money defenders Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are not cut out to represent United, and recommended that they be replaced.

Rangnick demonstrated that he’s living by these apparent notions last time out as he benched Shaw and Maguire for the Premier League tie that ended in collapse against Aston Villa, whilst Wan-Bissaka was left out of the squad completely.

Shaw has endured a terrible first-half of the season in a rapid decline following the left-back’s impressive performances in 2020/21, which included a starring role for England in the Euros.

Club captain Maguire has only just returned from injury, so it seems too soon to determine whether the England international has now been snubbed as the partner for Raphael Varane in favour of Victor Lindelof.

Wan-Bissaka has been phased out of the picture since the start of December as Rangnick has preferred Diogo Dalot as of late.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this report, and if its essentially proven true should Rangnick continue to snub the trio.

Given that the Red Devils spent a massive £80m fee on Maguire (BBC Sport), an initial £27m when they recruited Shaw back in 2014 (BBC) and £50m on Wan-Bissaka (BBC), the hierarchy replacing all of them would be very surprising and it would seem difficult to do so based off of their current form for anything other than a staggering loss on their investment.