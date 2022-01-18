Real Madrid accept Newcastle United bid for £103.5m mega star

Real Madrid has accepted an offer, believed to be within the region of €40m, for wide-attacker Eden Hazard.

That’s according to a recent report from El Nacional, who claims newly taken over Newcastle United are using their financial muscle to sign one of football’s biggest names.

Hazard, 31, joined Real Madrid in 2019 following a blockbuster £103.5m move from Premier League side Chelsea.

However, despite moving to La Liga tipped to become Real Madrid’s long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, Hazard’s time in the Spanish capital could not have gone worse.

After enduring a torrid run of injuries, Hazard has featured in just 59 matches, in all competitions, with the Belgium international directly contributing to an underwhelming 15 goals, along the way.

Set to finally be relieved of his Real Madrid nightmare, these latest reports suggest the former Chelsea winger could be heading back to the Premier League, however, a move to St James’ Park seems unlikely after it was claimed Hazard has rejected the chance to team up with Eddie Howe.

With the Magpies fighting to survive in England’s top-flight, it is perhaps unsurprising to see Howe pursue one of football’s hottest products – even if he has endured a dreadful two-and-a-half years.