Newcastle & Leeds cleared to seal permanent transfer for £11m Tottenham ace

Newcastle and Leeds are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Tottenham defender Joe Rodon this January.

The Wales international has struggled to establish himself since joining Spurs, and it makes sense that his future at the club now looks to be in serious doubt.

According to latest reports, it seems Tottenham are now ready to allow Rodon to leave on a permanent transfer this month, rather than just a loan.

It seems Newcastle and Leeds are among Rodon’s main suitors at the moment, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the next couple of weeks.

Newcastle could be a tempting project for Rodon, and the money there will surely be really good after their Saudi takeover earlier this season.

The Magpies are in a relegation battle, however, so the 24-year-old might be better off choosing Elland Road over St James’ Park.

