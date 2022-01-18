Barcelona rival Newcastle United & Chelsea for world class transfer

Barcelona are reportedly now leading the race to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule in the summer.

The Germany international has been a key player in his time at the Allianz Arena, though he’s now somewhat less guaranteed of a starting place week in, week out.

This has led to transfer gossip columns in the UK and Germany suggesting that he could be poached by a Premier League club next season.

Newcastle United have been strongly linked with Sule as part of their ambitious transfer plans under their new owners, while Chelsea also seem to have looked at him to address their issues in defence.

Still, it seems that Barcelona are now in the strongest position to sign the 26-year-old, who could be an ideal long-term successor to Gerard Pique in the Catalan giants’ defence.

It’s been a difficult few years for Barca, and they urgently need to fix things in the next few transfer windows, with Sule’s potential signing looking like it could be a good start.

This is a blow for Newcastle and Chelsea, however, as Eddie Howe could have benefited with bringing this experienced centre-back in to aid his side in their relegation battle.

Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, would surely do well to sign someone at the back as all three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta head towards the ends of their contracts.