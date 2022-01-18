Barcelona have reportedly changed their minds about a potential transfer move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

According to the latest from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Van de Beek is now a transfer target for Barcelona, and it’s certainly easy to imagine that the Netherlands international could be a good fit for the Catalan giants.

It’s slightly surprising, however, as a recent report from Todo Fichajes also reported on these rumours, but suggested that Barcelona manager Xavi wasn’t keen on pursuing the deal.

It’s not clear what’s changed, but it seems Barca could now be tempted to sign the 24-year-old and make an important change to their midfield options.

On the face of it, Van de Beek looks a good fit for Xavi’s side, having shone during his time at Ajax – a club who share Barcelona’s philosophy of Total Football.

That means Van de Beek hasn’t ever quite looked the right fit for the style of football at United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring a more direct style of play.

It looked like that might change under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, but even his recent arrival hasn’t done much to improve Van de Beek’s hopes of first-team football.