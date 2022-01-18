Video: Chelsea caught napping as Adam Webster capitalises on non-existent marking to equalise for Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

In the 60th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Brighton and Chelsea, the Londoners looked like they were still taking in a halftime rest as they froze at a corner, leaving the Seagulls to draw level.

As Alexis Mac Allister whipped a corner in from the left side, not a single Chelsea player picked up the run from Adam Webster, instead sticking to a controversial zonal marking defensive scheme which ultimately left the Brighton man completely unmarked.

Webster steered the ball into the back of the net with a lovely header, but you can’t help but wonder why Tuchel and Chelsea opt for a zonal marking scheme in the first place, and also the bemusement of no Blues player even attempting to challenge the defender in the air.

See More: Video: Hakim Ziyech drills Chelsea into the lead against Brighton whilst Morocco endure nervy Gabon tie

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick instructs club to replace three key players in massive overhaul
Ex-Liverpool star focuses on offer to reunite with Steven Gerrard in potential coup for Aston Villa
Video: Hakim Ziyech drills Chelsea into the lead against Brighton whilst Morocco endure nervy Gabon tie

Its not even as though Chelsea didn’t have the presence needed to combat aerial threats on the pitch, two star centre-backs in Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva started tonight and Romelu Lukaku was also on the pitch.

Thomas Tuchel will be disgusted by this lax approach from the Blues, especially as it looks like it will cost them taking home three points in the midst of what has been a shaky run for the Champions League holders.

More Stories Adam Webster Alexis Mac Allister graham potter Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.