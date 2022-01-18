Video: Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic scores brilliant goal before ‘goodbye’ celebration

Dusan Vlahovic has fuelled the transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal this January with his goal celebration and apparent ‘goodbye’ wave to Fiorentina fans last night.

The Serbia international has been a joy to watch in Serie A for the last year or so, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon make a big-money move to an elite European club.

Arsenal have been linked strongly with Vlahovic in what would be a hugely ambitious move, and it seems that the 21-year-old has hinted strongly that he could be on his way out.

Watch his latest superb goal for Fiorentina before he seems to wave and make an emotional farewell gesture to the club’s fans…

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited by this, and will hope to hear more about a potential move to sign Vlahovic in the coming days and weeks.

The youngster looks a world class player in the making and could be ideal to give AFC a long-term replacement for the struggling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Reports today claim, however, that Vlahovic’s agent could be holding up a potential move to Arsenal this January.

