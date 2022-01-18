West Ham United interested in Championship attacking midfield teenager

West Ham United are big admirers of Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

That’s according to club insider ‘ExWHUemployee’, who has claimed David Moyes’ Hammers could look to lure the exciting teenager away from Craven Cottage.

While speaking on his West Ham Way podcast, ‘ExWHUemployee’ said: “Carvalho at Fulham is a guy we like.

“His contract expires in the summer. He’s not a priority position in January but we could move early for him.”

Carvalho, just 19, has spent the majority of his career with Fulham after signing up to their youth academy all the way back in 2014.

Since forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, the talented Portugual-born midfielder has gone on to feature in 22 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive seven goals, along the way.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the coming weeks could see the 19-year-old secure a bumper move to England’s top-flight.

Currently valued at just over £3m (Transfermarkt), although a move this January is likely to cost a bit more – in the grand scheme of things, Carvalho’s impending availability could see Moyes execute some very smart business.