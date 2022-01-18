West Ham United prepared to offer Serie A flop £6m-per year salary

West Ham United would like to sign two South American attackers.

That’s according to a recent report from Tuttomercato Web, who claims the Hammers have their sights set on Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz and Inter Milan wide-man Alexis Sanchez.

Diaz, 22, is making quite a name for himself in the Championship.

Having featured in 26 Championship matches, so far this season, Diaz has already reached double figures (20) and looks set to rival Ivan Toney and Glenn Murray’s 30-goal-campaign record.

Elsewhere, Sanchez, 33, who joined the Nerazzurri from Manchester United back in 2020, has endured another torrid spell.

Seemingly out-of-favour at the San Siro, this campaign has seen the Chile international start just five Serie A matches.

Now set to be offered an escape from his Italian nightmare, recent reports have suggested David Moyes is ready to launch a stunning operation to bring the 33-year-old back to London – a place he enjoyed his best football while turning out for Arsenal from 2014 to 2018.

Rumoured to be willing to pay the South American a whopping £6m-per year, Sanchez could be set to become one of the Hammers’ highest-paid players.