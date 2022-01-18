Newcastle United have reportedly made a bid of around £25million for the transfer of Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

The Colombia international has enjoyed a fine career in Serie A, and his performances have also attracted interest from Leicester City, Arsenal and other Premier League clubs in recent times.

It now looks like Newcastle are making progress on a deal, however, as the Daily Record claim they’ve submitted a tempting offer to Atalanta this January.

The report adds that Benfica front-man Darwin Nunez is also being considered by the Magpies, who have plenty to spend after their Saudi takeover earlier this season.

Zapata looks like he’d be a solid addition to Eddie Howe’s side, and the deal would undoubtedly give the club a big boost in the bid to escape relegation from the Premier League.

Zapata has been a prolific scorer for Atalanta, scoring 78 goals in four seasons with the club, and the 30-year-old’s physical style of play should also mean he settles quite comfortably into English football.