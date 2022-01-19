Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to be edging even closer to the exit door at The Emirates after a loan bid for him was submitted from Saudi Arabia.

The club in question is Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, who are currently sitting in the top three of the division.

According to Sky Sports, the offer is a loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy the stripped Arsenal captain in the summer.

For Arsenal, Aubameyang represents a wage bill of £25m if he sees out the rest of his contract, so they would be able to get him off the books relatively quickly considering the downturn in form the Gabon striker has had since signing his new contract and the fact he has been frozen out since early December for a disciplinary issue.

This could also help Arsenal push for the signing of another striker, a position have they have been heavily linked with all window.

The 32-year-old’s overall Arsenal record is not bad at all. Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, Aubameyang has scored 92 times in 163 appearances, adding 21 assists to his record as well.

Aubameyang was part of the 2020 FA Cup winning team.