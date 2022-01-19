Arsenal technical director Edu has met with the agent of Juventus and Brazil star Arthur, with Arsenal pushing to bring the midfielder to The Emirates.

Arthur has been heavily linked with a loan move to Arsenal since the start of the January transfer window, and these rumours have only intensified due to Arsenal’s lack of midfield options at their disposal.

As per journalist Charles Watts as cited by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal director Edu met with Arthur’s agent Pastorello in London earlier today.

Arthur Melo talks continue between Arsenal and Juventus. His agent Pastorello was in London and met with Arsenal director Edu today, as per @charles_watts. ??? #AFC Arsenal are pushing because Arteta wants him. Loan proposal on the table but Juventus ask for different formula. pic.twitter.com/YueDfzf3ns — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2022

The North London side are looking to recruit a new midfielder to bolster their current ranks as they seek to earn a top four finish at the end of the season.

Arthur would provide a level of technical class no other midfielder Arsenal currently employ can match asides from maybe Thomas Partey, who has been on International duty with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Ghana have been knocked out early, so they will be getting one of their key players back sooner than they expected.

The other players in the Arsenal midfield remain somewhat lacklustre. Granit Xhaka remains a rash player who cannot be completely relied on. Albert Sambi Lokonga is still young and unproven and Mohamed Elneny is frankly not up to the standard to play regular minutes for a team who want to play in the Champions League.

The deal should have been a relatively straight forward one considering Arthur’s lack of minutes for the Turin side this season.

However, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reluctant to leave himself short on options in the midfield, and unless they can agree another move elsewhere to cover for this departure it could compromise the move of Arthur to Arsenal.

Only time will tell whether the deal goes through at this point, but the fact that negotiations are still going ahead and Arsenal are still pushing for a deal showcases that their is still some life in the deal. And make no mistake it is a deal Arsenal need to improve their odds of a top four finish.