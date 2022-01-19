Arsenal transfer target angling for move as club and player await green light

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is reportedly ‘angling’ for a transfer to Arsenal as both he and the Gunners await the green light to complete the move.

The Brazil international hasn’t been that convincing in his time at Juventus, but it seems Arsenal are keen to sign him on loan and are prepared to pay his wages in full until the end of the season, according to 90min.

Arthur is described as angling for the move, and it’s claimed in the report that Juve could give the green light for the deal to go through once they sign a replacement.

All in all, this sounds fairly positive for Arsenal, but it’s clear that the deal is not done yet, and Gooners will have to hope the Serie A giants can find a midfield signing of their own this January.

90min mention Borussia Monchengladbach ace Denis Zakaria as an option for Juventus, with the highly-rated Switzerland international likely to be available on the cheap this winter as he’ll be out of contract at the end of the season.

In truth, Zakaria could also be an option worth exploring for Arsenal, but it seems that Arthur is their priority.

The 25-year-old does look like he’d be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of football, even if he hasn’t set the world alight in his time with either Juventus, or former club Barcelona.